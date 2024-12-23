Pokemon TCG Pocket Player Reveals What Happens After You Unlock 20,000 Cards

If there’s one thing Pokemon TCG Pocket players agree on, it’s that opening new packs of cards is one of the best parts of the game. With the recent introduction of new cards thanks to the Mythical Island booster pack, players are using those Pack Hourglasses with wild abandon. That said, there are only so many free packs to open, which means those who’ve already amassed massive digital collections have likely spent some cold hard cash on the game. One player, who recently shared the message that comes up at 20,000 total cards, has quite possibly spent more than anyone else.

Pokemon TCG Pocket awards trainers with a variety of trophies, missions, and fun trivia as they grow their card collections. For PokeDex achievements, players need to hit milestones for unique cards, something that’s died down a bit now that many are left searching for just a few chase cards. However, the game also throws out fun number-based trivia factoids when players hit certain milestones in their overall number of cards collected.

These messages often relate to a Pokemon’s number in the Pokedex, such as Pikachu being number 25 or the number 108 being related to Spiritomb. For those wondering just how high those numerical facts can go, one player just might have found the answer when they reached a whopping total of 20,000 cards collection in Pokemon TCG Pocket thus far.

Apparently, when players amass 20,000 total cards, they’ll be treated to a fact about Claydol. Specifically, that Claydol originated from an ancient clay figurine 20,000 years ago. While this fact is interesting, it’s the reality of someone already having that many cards after just a couple of months of Pokemon TCG Pocket that has players captivated.

Most Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Nowhere Near 20,000 Card Milestone

Hitting 20,000 cards in a game that’s only been out for a few months is quite a task. As one reply to the original post puts it, “Some gacha games have whales, but you sir as the Wailord.” Many are impressed with just how much dedication (and money) it would take to collect so many cards so quickly. When asked about how much they spent, @FMPGM responded “3K.” That’s quite the expendable income in this economy, and it has led the player to acquire every card currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket. A true quest to catch ’em all that no doubt has this mega player hoping for more new cards to collect in 2025.

Many players are nowhere near reaching Claydol fact status, with most free-to-play fans reporting they’ve reached around 1200-1500 total cards so far. As one such player shared, the 1500 cards milestone fact is all about Gimmighoul, who apparently came into being inside a treasure chest 1500 years ago.

For those still working their way into the 1000s, this Claydol message leaves something to look forward to in the distant future. Clearly, Pokemon TCG Pocket planned milestone messages for at least several thousand cards. Whether there’s more to come after 20,000 remains to be seen, and it’ll likely be paid players with Poke Gold to burn who find out first.