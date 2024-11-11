Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date may now be further away.

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date could be in danger of being delayed. Right now, Game Freak and Nintendo have not announced an official release date for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel. The pair have only confirmed it is releasing in 2025. That said, it sounds like whatever the game’s planned release date is, this date may end up being delayed.

Over on social media platform X, well known Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu notes that the game “should’ve been promoted this month.” Adding to this, the Pokemon leaker alludes to the massive Game Freak hack having delayed these plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that missed it, the Game Freak data breach revealed a metric ton of sensitive and private information about Pokemon games of old, Pokemon games of the present, and Pokemon games of the future. The leak no doubt delayed proceedings at Game Freak, as well as changed future plans.

To this end, if Pokemon Legends: Z-A was supposed to resurface this month, but these plans were unexpectedly delayed, well, that may have an impact on the game’s release date. It is unlikely Nintendo is going to want to shorten the game’s marketing campaign as a result of this delay, so what seems more likely is the game’s release date may now be delayed as well.

In addition to this, we can now presumably expect more Pokemon Legends: Z-A quite soon if the game was originally supposed to have resurfaced already. To this end, Pokemon Day on February 27 seems like a safe bet.

Of course, this is just speculation based on unofficial information. That said, Riddler Khu has proven reliable in the past. Despite this, take everything here — especially the speculation — with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, the rumor and the speculation it has created has not drawn any type of comment from Game Freak nor Nintendo. We don’t suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.