Nintendo Switch Online Brings Back Free Downloads for Mario, Zelda, and More for Limited Time

Nintendo Switch Online has brought back free downloads featuring Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion, Endless Ocean, Paper Mario, Mario & Luigi, and more for a limited time. The primary appeal of Nintendo Switch Online is full access to online gaming. If this isn’t a big enough allure, there is also exclusive access to the Nintendo Switch Online library, complete with nostalgic and retro consoles such as the NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, and SEGA Genesis.

While these are the pillars of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, there are other perks and features designed to attract Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users. For example, Cloud Saves are locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers also get exclusive profile icons.

These icons are regularly released, but only made available for a limited time. And once this period of opportunity expires, the icons disappear and don’t often ever return. That said, Nintendo has announced it is brining back icons from various games that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers may have previously missed. Usually, when icons return they only return for owners of their respective games. This time though they are available for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

From December 26 to December 27, icons from Mario vs Donkey Kong will return. This will be followed by Princess Peach: Showtime! on December 27 and December 28 and then Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on December 28 and December 29. Then on December 29 and December, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door icons will return. To finish the year will be Endless Ocean Luminous on December 30 and December 31. Kicking off 2025 will be The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on December 31 and January 1. Super Mario Party Jamboree icons will follow on January 1 and January 2. Then Mario & Luigi: Brothership icons will drop on January 2 and January 3. And the promotion will come to a half-close on January 3 and January 4 with Nintendo World Championships – NES Edition. Then from January 4 to January 14, this schedule will repeat for anyone who misses any of the aforementioned dates.

