Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends: Z-A Is a Bad Sign For New Mega Evolutions

The release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is only a few months away, and with a general lack of teasers and trailers, many fans aren’t sure what to expect from the new installment. During the July 2025 Pokemon Presents, a new teaser was finally released, but it left more anxiety than excitement due to the first look at a new Mega Evolution design.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place in the Kalos region, specifically in Lumiose City. One of the exciting elements of returning to Gen 6 is Mega Evolution. This gimmick was the launching point for special evolution and attack mechanics in future regions, and stands as one of the most popular over a decade later.

Players have been worried about Legends: Z-A only taking place in one city, especially after it was revealed that the title will be nothing like Legends: Arceus. Despite this, anticipation for new Mega Evolution reveals has been increasing as the October 16th release date gets closer.

Unfortunately, this excitement has been shattered following the reveal of Mega Dragonite.

Mega Dragonite Is Not The Design Fans Had Hoped For

In the new trailers shown during the Pokemon Presents Livestream this week, a few new details about the characters, town, and battle systems were revealed. The debut of Mega Dragonite was meant to be the icing on the cake. However, the design isn’t at all what fans were expecting.

Mega Dragonite has had its wings removed from its back, instead sticking them to the top of its head. It has a small horn coming from its forehead and a large orb on an elongated tail. Other than this, the Mega is a standard Dragonite. The description provided states that the changes were meant to incorporate some of its first-stage evolution, but the hints of Dragonair aren’t quite working with the design.

Mega Evolution has been applauded for clever designs that amplify the base forms of Stage One and Two Pokemon. Mega Gardevoir has been amplified with a swirling dress. Mega Altaria has gained extra pairs of cloudy wings. Mega Lucario has gained a swirl of colors and accents that make it look like a dark legend. The new Mega Dragonite design doesn’t match up to the previous appearances, and fans in the comments of the trailer social media post are just as unhappy.

One player has stated, “What has Pokémon become?!” while another added, “Wings on the head??”

The overwhelmingly negative comments also included confusion and frustration from fans, with one adding, “That is literally the laziest possible design. Holy smokes.”

Mega Dragonite’s Terrible Design Could Be Bad News for Legends: Z-A

Mega Dragonite just dropped 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vtgIaIs36i — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 22, 2025

Unfortunately, Mega Dragonite’s lackluster reception could be more foreboding than just a single bad design. The reveal has confirmed that at least a few Pokemon will be added to the Mega-capable list, and it is likely many have yet to be debuted. If they are anything like Dragonite’s design, it is likely none of them will be worth spending any time training or keeping on a team.

With Mega Evolution at the core of Legends: Z-A, bad designs could be an early nail in the coffin for a game that many are already unsure about. While spending time collecting previous Megas will be exciting for X & Y fans, it won’t be enough to keep players interested in the long term.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the design that is problematic. From the first trailers, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has suffered with lighting and models. The reveals so far have shown harsh lighting and designs that lack definition or detail. Like in Scarlet & Violet, this gives the entire game a cheap feeling that has not been helped by added pain points like Mega Dragonite.

While the night and day systems of Legends: Z-A look interesting, and the return to a beloved region will be exciting for nostalgic fans, there are many red flags that seem to indicate that the game may join the unplayable graveyard alongside Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. It is also disappointing to see so little thought behind a mechanic that many have considered to be the peak of design for the franchise.

Hopefully, The Pokemon Company will take early feedback about Mega Dragonite’s design into consideration ahead of release. There is a possibility that not all of the new Mega designs will be as glaringly awkward or poorly received. Unfortunately, with the way trailers and social media teasers are being used to keep games “secret”, it is likely Pokemon fans will have no idea what they are buying or what the quality of that game will be until they are booting it on their Nintendo Switch following launch. This is a frustrating reality, and one that stinks about as badly as Dragonite’s Mega design.