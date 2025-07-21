How to Watch the July 2025 Pokemon Presents (And 3 Things That Need to Be There)

New information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A and other installments in the Pokemon franchise are just around the corner, as the July 2025 Pokemon Presents taking place soon. This Presents will likely focus heavily on the new Legends adventure due to release in October, as well as the TCG and other games like Pokemon TCG Pocket and Pokemon Go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those looking to tune into the Pokemon Presents will want to set a reminder on their phone, as this live stream will air early in the morning for the West Coast. Below is everything fans need to locate and watch the broadcast.

According to information provided by the official Pokemon social media account, the Pokemon Presents live stream will be taking place on July 22, 2025, at 6 AM PT. This will be 9 AM EST, and 2 PM BST.

The showcase will air on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel. After the showcase, the stream will then be uploaded for everyone to view at any time.

What Could Be Announced During the July 2025 Pokemon Presents

There are three things that must be included at the July 2025 Pokemon Presents, and none of them are Black and White remakes.

Despite the new Black Bolt and White Flare expansion for Pokemon TCG, there are several other important announcements that need to be included in the Pokemon Presents, especially ahead of the 30th Anniversary in 2026.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Trailer

The first and most important update players need from the July 2025 Pokemon Presents is an update on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. With only a few months left before the game releases, fans are waiting to learn about possible new Mega Evolutions, the revamped world of Lumiose City, and how the developers plan to keep an entire game in a single location.

At this time, only a few trailers have dropped, and the information offered has been minimal. By this time in other launch cycles, The Pokemon Company would have been teasing battle mechanics, new Pokemon, world lore, and more. With so little about the game to go on, fans might not be as willing to pre-order or grab the game on launch day. Especially after how Scarlet & Violet’s initial launch reception and performance went. More information is critical to the new title’s success.

New Events for Pokemon TCG Pocket

It is no secret that players are starting to abandon Pokemon TCG Pocket. From frustration over repeat events to complaints about the rapid release of new card lists, the game has quickly become a gacha trap lacking substance.

The new Pokemon Presents is the perfect time to announce new mechanics, like a possible change to battle requirements, an update for dual-type decks, or even a classic battle option for those who prefer larger decks and more prize cards.

It is also likely that a new card list will be revealed for the end of the month, despite fans asking for a longer break between new releases. The next set could potentially include cards from Unova, or even focus on Mega Evolution.

Classic Games For the Nintendo Switch 2

Fans have been asking for years, and now seems like the perfect time for it to happen; players need an announcement about the possible release of older Pokemon titles on Nintendo Switch 2. At this time, a wide variety of retro and classic games have been released via the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Despite the growing library of options, Pokemon has remained largely unaccounted for. With the closing of the Nintendo 3DS shop, players can no longer get codes for the games that had been ported forward for the older console, and access to these titles has again become an issue for those interested in revisiting or trying them out for the first time.

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has launched, it is the perfect time to make some of these games accessible, even if they are only available via the new console. It would be incredible to replay Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire or even Pokemon X & Y on modern consoles, especially as these games become increasingly unattainable in their physical form for most gamers.