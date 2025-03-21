Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Includes Two New Mega Evolutions

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak is making the rounds, and it includes word of two new mega evolutions, word of new features, and more. The most notable aspect of the leak, or at least what a majority of Pokemon fans will be most curious about, are the two new mega evolutions. To this end, it’s been leaked that two Pokemon seen in the recent Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer from February are set to get mega evolutions in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these Pokemon is apparently Victreebel, a Gen 1 Pokemon, which evolves from a Weepinbell with the use of a Leaf Stone. Consequently, it is the final form of Bellsprout. The leak does not mention what the other Pokemon is, perhaps indicating it is more consequential and thus better kept as a surprise.

That said, excluding Victreebel, these are all of the following Pokemon in the aforementioned trailer: Aegislash, Ampharos, Baygon, Bunnelby, Chandelure, Charizard, Chikorita, Clauncher, Dedenne, Eevee, Flaaffy, Flareon, Fletchling, Floette (Eternal Flower), Furfou, Garbador, Gyarados, Hippowdon, Inkay, Jolteon, Kangaskhan, Larvitar, Lucario, Magicarp, Onix, Patrat, Pikachu, Pyroar, Sandile, Scatterbug, Sliggoo, Slurpuff, Spritzee, Swablu, Sylveon, Talonflame, Tepig, Totodile, Trubbish, Vaporeon, Vivillon, Weepinbell, and Zygarde (10%). Of course, excluding any Pokemon here that already has a mega evolution, this second mystery mega evolution has to come from this list.

As noted, there was more to this leak than just the pair of Mega evolutions. More specifically, there is also word of new gameplay features that are specific to Lumiose City at night. Meanwhile, it also said the Emma and Mimi’s stories will continue in the game.

All of this comes from Centro Leaks, a fairly reliable source when it comes to Pokemon. That said, reliable or not, none of this official information so be sure to take it with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is scheduled to release sometime later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. There is currently no — official — word of it coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but that is the expectation currently.

For more coverage on all things Pokemon — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.