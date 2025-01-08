Pokemon Leak Reveals Date for Next Showing of Pokemon Legends: Z-A

A new leak tied to the Pokemon franchise has given us a good idea of when we might next see Pokemon Legends: Z-A in action. At the start of 2024, Game Freak revealed that it was working on a sequel to 2022’s hugely popular open-world game Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Details on Pokemon Legends: Z-A were slim at the time of its announcement and that hasn’t changed in the nearly one year since its debut. Fortunately, for those who have been eager to see more about the next game in the Pokemon Legends sub-series, it looks like we now have a date to circle on the calendar.

Coming by way of @mattyoukhana_, data found in Niantic’s Pokemon Go suggests that a new Pokemon Presents event will be taking place next month on Pokemon Day. On an annual basis, Pokemon celebrates all things tied to the monster-catching franchise on February 27th. For nearly every year since 2019, a Pokemon Presents event has then taken place on either February 26th or 27th to talk more about what the future of Pokemon will have in store. As such, for this leak to suggest that another Pokemon Presents will be happening on February 27, 2025, isn’t a shock whatsoever, but this is essentially our first confirmation of as much happening.

Thanks for confirming Pokémon Presents 2025, Niantic: pic.twitter.com/0wjT069t8C — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) January 8, 2025

With Pokemon Day right around the corner, there’s a pretty high probability that this will be when Game Freak chooses to highlight Pokemon Legends: Z-A once again. The only thing that could potentially change this trajectory would be if Nintendo opts to have a presentation at a date prior to February 27th. Given that the Switch 2 is likely to be revealed at some point in the coming days or weeks, this possibility isn’t out of the question, although The Pokemon Company and Game Freak would likely prefer to wait to unveil more of Pokemon Legends: Z-A at its own dedicated event.

For now, all we know with absolute certainty about Pokemon Legends: Z-A is that it’s due out this year for Nintendo Switch consoles. Whether or not it will also come to Nintendo’s presumed Switch 2 remains to be seen, but we’ll surely find out more soon.