Pokemon Legends: Z-A Update Has Nintendo Switch Fans Ready for More

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A update has Pokemon fans ready to finally see more of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, also rumored to be in development for Nintendo Switch 2. Many Pokemon fans are not suspecting to see or hear from Pokemon Legends: Z-A until Pokemon Day at the earliest. If this is the case, then Pokemon fans will be waiting until February 27 to see the game for the first time since its original reveal last year. However, there are two things that suggest the game will resurface before this, possibly this week.

Pokemon X and Y, which shares the same setting as Pokemon Legends: Z-A and in some ways is the foundation for the new Pokemon game, was revealed on January 8, 2013. To this end, it would be fitting for Pokemon Legends: Z-A to be revealed on the same day, a Wednesday, 12 years later.

Lending fuel to this speculation is some movement from the official Pokemon Japan X account, which yesterday decided to randomly make the game’s announcement its pinned post. The banner of the same page also features Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Whether there is anything to this or the Pokemon X and Y reveal connection, it’s impossible to know. There is enough here to give Pokemon fans hope though. And the good news is the turnaround to find out whether there is anything to this will be quick. Until then, take these developments and the speculation they have created with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced back on Pokemon Day last year, which perhaps lends credence to the fact it won’t show up again to Pokemon Day this year. It is, for those that don’t know, a sequel to 2022’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which itself is an interquel to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and a bit of spin-off for the series that evolves the classic Pokemon formula. The game received moderate critical success and was a much larger commercial success, so a sequel was always inevitable.

Details on the sequel remain scarce, despite it being announced a year ago. All Game Freak has teased is that it’s a new adventure within Lumiose City, “where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon.”

