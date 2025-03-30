Pokemon Legends: Z-A Brings Back Pokemon Not Seen in Over 10 Years

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to bring back Pokemon that have not been seen in a mainline Pokemon game in over 10 years. The Pokemon in question have been missing all of Generation IX, and were missing all of Generation VIII and Generation VII as well. The last time they were seen was during Generation VI in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. In other words, they have not appeared in a mainline Pokemon game since 2014. This means the last several years the only way to get one of these Pokemon in any of the mainline Pokemon games is to upload from previous Pokemon games. As a result of all this, this is going to be the first time on the Nintendo Switch these Pokemon have been able to be caught.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Pokemon themselves, there are three of them: Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour. This trio is also sometimes referred to as the Elemental monkeys. The trio were introduced back in Black and White, and then used again in Black and White 2. Then they appeared in Pokemon X and Y, and then the aforementioned Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Since then, they have been missing. These are some of the final Pokemon that are currently not catchable on the Nintendo Switch in some capacity.

It remains to be seen how they will be incorporated into Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and how competitively viable they will be. That said, it has been confirmed they are in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel as catchable Pokemon.

They are not everyone’s cup of tea, so some Pokemon fans won’t be too pleased to see them finally return, however, from a perspective of trying to get the whole Pokedex on the Nintendo Switch in some capacity, it’s an important step in achieving this.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is slated to release on Nintendo Switch — and presumably Nintendo Switch 2 as well — later this year. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.