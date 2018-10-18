You Can Become an Actual Pokemon Master in ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’

Pokemon: Let’s Go will be the first game to hand out the coveted title of Pokemon master to trainers.

The title of Pokemon Master is one of the most prestigious in the Pokemon world….even though the title and how one obtains it has never been fully explained. In the original Pokemon games, Lance would declare that the player is a Pokemon master after beating him…although he wasn’t the “final boss” in the game.

The Pokemon Company has even kept the mystique of the Pokemon Master alive by declining to explain exactly what a Pokemon Master is, saying instead that it was better “left to the imaginations and interpretations of Pokemon fans, adding more excitement and mystery to the Pokemon universe.”

Well, the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go titles are finally answering exactly what a Pokemon Master is. The new games will introduce Master Trainers as post-game content as a way for players to prove that they are truly the best trainer in the world.

The Master Trainers will only appear in Pokemon: Let’s Go after a player becomes the Pokemon League Champion of the Kanto region and can be identified by an icon over their head that shows what Pokemon they’re a master of. Each trainer is a master of a different species of Pokemon, and they’ll challenge players to a special one on one battle to prove whose Pokemon is best. The trainers will only battle Pokemon of their chosen species – so you’ll have to bring a Charizard to challenge the Charizard Master or a Blastoise to challenge the Blastoise Master.

These Master Trainer battles won’t be easy. Players can’t use items to revitalize or heal their Pokemon, and the Master Trainer’s Pokemon often have special moves that are super effective against their own species. For example, a Lapras Master has a Lapras that knows Solar Beam….which is a move capable of doing a ton of damage to your Lapras in battle!

While the battles won’t be easy, defeating a Master Trainer will earn you their title, and NPCs in the game will then refer to you by that title. The titles will even appear in Link Battles so that all your friends can admire how truly committed you are to the craft of becoming a Pokemon Master.

There’s one Master Trainer for each Pokemon species, so you’ll need to both catch and train ’em all to prove that you’re a Pokemon Master!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee come out on November 16th.