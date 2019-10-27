How to Get a Free Mewtwo in Pokemon: Let’s Go

You can currently get a free Mewtwo in both Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee, last year’s Pokemon titles released on Nintendo Switch. As you may know, the legendary Pokemon is very difficult to catch, which Best Buy understand. And this is why the retailer is giving them away for free. All you need to do is head to your local Best Buy. More specifically, today The Pokemon Company — in collaboration with Best Buy — announced that you don’t need the Cerulean Cave to catch Mewtwo anymore, you just need a Best Buy store. For a limited time, if you head to Best Buy packing the Pokemon Pass app on your phone, well, Best Buy has a Mewtwo to give you.

That said, you can’t get the free legendary yet. The promotion isn’t available until November 4. After this, it will be available all the way until November 14, the day before Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield release. Once you have your code, you’re going want to complete the following steps:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Launch your Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! game. Select Communicate on the main menu. Select Mystery Gifts. Select Get with code/password, then select Yes to save your game and connect to the internet. Enter your code. Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokemon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Box. Items will appear in your Bag.)

Both Pokemon Let’s Go games are available on the Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the pair of games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here.

“Pokemon: Let’s Go pays homage to the franchise’s first game while using the most iconic elements of Pokemon Go,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Unsurprisingly, this RPG will appeal to avid fans of the mobile game given their connection, and longtime lovers will rejoice in the uncomplicated nostalgia drawn up by Pokemon: Let’s Go. However, if you were wanting this Switch title to add in totally new gameplay tropes, you will be left disappointed.”