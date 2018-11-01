‘Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Eevee’ Download Sizes Revealed For Nintendo Switch

When Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! arrive for Nintendo Switch next month, it’s more than likely that fans will go all out for the physical versions, as well as the Pokeball controllers that will really allow them to get into the action. However, there are those that may prefer the convenience of the digital version, and, fortunately, they won’t take up too much space on your system.

The file sizes for both games have been revealed on the Nintendo eShop Coming Soon page, and it looks like they won’t take up much space. Both games clock in at around 4.1GB apiece.

That’s pretty small compared to most games. Super Mario Odyssey, for example, takes up around 5.5GB, while Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze barely clears over 6GB. So if you only have the 32GB memory card — and not a lot of games — you should be fine. But most of you have upgraded by now, so you should be good regardless.

The game also features support for a number of different languages, depending on which route you want to take. The obvious default language will be English, but you can also choose Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean and Chinese, possibly from the main menu.

That’s really about all the new details we’ve found on the game thus far. However, considering that we’re right at the launch month for the games, we wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo provided more information on what to expect, as well as what kind of variety of Pokemon we can expect. Considering this is a pretty big holiday release, we wouldn’t be surprised if we found dozens upon dozens that we could call our own.

Now for the real question — are we camp Pikachu, or camp Eevee? Some players may prefer the convenience of both, but others will obviously choose a side and defend it in a number of given Poke-battles. Now it’s just a matter of seeing which one sells the best over the holiday season. We wish the best of luck to both competitors!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be available on November 16 for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital format.