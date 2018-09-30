Pokemon: Let’s Go Announces More Stops for US Road Trip Tour

Pikachu and Eevee could be coming to a city near you.

Nintendo announced several more stops for its Pokemon: Let’s Go Road Trip event, which launched yesterday in Los Angeles. The event will give Pokemon fans a chance to play test the upcoming Pokemon games, which are the first Pokemon games to appear on a home console.

The announced locations and dates for the Road Trip are as follows:

October 6th: – 4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

October 13th: – Westlake Park, Seattle

October 20th: – Dallas, Texas

October 27th: – Topeka, Kansas

November 3rd: – Chicago, Illinois

November 10th: – Boston, Massachusetts

The surprise Road Trip event will feature Pikachu and Eevee traveling across the United States in customized trucks. The trucks turn into actual play test areas, as seen in the images below:

Pikachu and Eevee are seriously excited to show fans how much fun they’re having with #PokemonLetsGo! They’re telling them all about their adventures in the Kanto region! Road Trip details & locations: //t.co/4vJrM9FLyF pic.twitter.com/YbfKsDUZSG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 29, 2018

There’s also photo op opportunities with both Pikachu and Eevee, as super-sized versions of the Pokemon mascots are also traveling around the country as part of the Road Trip event.

The new Pokemon games are loose remakes of Pokemon Yellow and are set in the Kanto region. However, players will note some major changes to the game, including a new catch system that’s very similar to Pokemon Go and simplified game mechanics that remove popular features like abilities and held items. While the game looks stunning, some Pokemon fans aren’t thrilled by what they see is a simplification of the franchise, even though The Pokemon Company has already announced a more traditional Pokemon game for 2019.

You can find more information about the Pokemon: Let’s Go Road Trip event here. Let us know if you’re planning to see Pikachu and Eevee in the comment section below!