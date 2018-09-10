Pokemon: Let’s Go Trailer Reveals Eevee’s Awesome New Ability

A new Pokemon: Let’s Go trailer has revealed a surprising new secret technique for Eevee.

Yesterday, we reported that Pokemon: Let’s Go had replaced HMs (Pokemon moves that also interact with certain obstacles) with secret techniques that can only be learned by Pikachu and Eevee. We reported that Pikachu would be able to surf over water, while Eevee could cut through trees, but one of the HMs that we didn’t know anything about was how Eevee would replace the HM Fly.

In Pokemon: Yellow and other early Pokemon games, certain Pokemon could use the Fly move to quickly travel between cities. We’ve seen Pikachu with the ability to fly (using balloons tied to its waist), but Eevee has never possessed this ability.

However, the new trailer showed that one of Eevee’s secret techniques will allow Eevee to pilot a special harness with balloons, granting it the ability to fly. You can check out the special move in the screenshot below:

You can see that Eevee apparently does the driving, while its partner holds on for dear life to the balloons that “power” the harness. We’re not sure exactly how the balloon harness propels itself, but we don’t think this looks like the safest contraption.

Here’s a better look at the new flying harness:

The new trailer also revealed several special “partner powers” and exclusive moves that can be used in battle. The partner powers can only be activated when the Pokemon‘s friendship levels are high, which incentivizes players not to neglect their Pokemon.

Both Pikachu and Eevee will also get new moves in the game. For example, Eevee will have three exclusive moves that allow it to use Electric-Type, Water-Type, and Fire-Type moves without evolving. Eevee’s Water-Type move Bouncy Bubble allows it to heal damage, and the Electric-Type move Buzzy Buzz gives it a chance to paralyze opponents.

It’s doubtful that Eevee can evolve in Pokemon: Let’s Go (players couldn’t evolve their Pikachu in Pokemon: Yellow) so this will allow Eevee to stay effective as the game progresses.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 18th.