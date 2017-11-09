Pokemon Recreated By Artist To Look Adorably Life-Like

Pokemon has been around for quite awhile and since its humble beginnings, the franchise has only continued to grow in a amazing ways. With continuous new releases making their way to gamer platforms, and Pokemon GO still going strong with their timed events, many fans continue to show their love for these adorable little pocket monsters in unique ways. One artist took to the challenge of creating realistic Pokemon – but still managed to capture their essence. Come on – that Eevee is precious!

London-based artist Joshua Dunlop shared his incredible artwork on his various social media accounts and they are nothing short of stunning. Pikachu, Blubasaur, Squirtle, and more all got the IRL makeover. Check him out!

Quick! A wild Oddish appeared! ?What do you think? Plus, don’t forget to watch the time lapse video on my YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiIjH89F814 A post shared by Joshua Dunlop (@joshdunlopconceptartist) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:16am PST