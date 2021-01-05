Pokemon Masters EX Adds New Sync Pairs to Ring in 2021

Pokemon Masters EX is ringing in the New Year with festive new Sync Pairs featuring the popular characters Lillie and Lance. DeNA, the developer of Pokemon Masters EX has added a ton of new content to kick off 2021, including two new Sync Pairs and an in-game story event. Players can add the pairs of Lillie (from Pokemon Sun and Moon) and Ribombee and Lance (from the original Pokemon Red and Blue games) and Gyarados to their teams between now and January 13th. Both Lillie and Lance are wearing seasonal outfits to celebrate the New Year. Additionally, the two characters are featured in a "Season's Greetings" event between now and January 13th.

Pokemon Masters EX is also ringing in 2021 by giving away 7,200 Gems to players when they complete various login and mission challenges over January. That's enough gems for players to grab 26 sync pairs to add to their collections.

Three other events were also recently added to Pokemon Masters EX. The first is a new Champion Stadium - Johto Challenge, which gives players the chance to battle the Johto Elite Four of Will, Koga, Bruno, and Karen, along with Lance. Players can only use Sync Pairs one time in a battle, so the key to winning this event is to have a strong roster of sync pairs available. Additionally, an Electric and Steel Egg Event will start on January 6th, giving players the chance to hatch Pokemon like Pichu, Elekid, and Magnemite. Pokemon hatched from eggs can be paired with the player's main character as a Sync Pair. Finally, players can also complete the Legendary Event "Pure Hearts and Rainbow Wings" to form a Sync Pair with Ho-Oh. The Legendary event is available between now and February 7th.

Pokemon Masters EX is available to download for free on Android and Apple devices.