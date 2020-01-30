Pokemon Masters Adds Rayquaza

Pokemon Masters is adding several new Sync Pairs, including a team featuring Rayquaza. Starting today, players will be able to participate in an in-game event called “The Dragon That Rules the Sky,” which will give players the chance to add the team of Rayquaza and Zinnia to their team. Similar to other recent Legendary Events, players can only increase Rayquaza’s Level Cap and unlock new moves and skills by obtaining special items available only during this event. By logging in each day, players can also obtain up to 4,200 free gems, which will give players up to 14 tries to add new sync pairs to their teams. Pokemon Masters’ next update will also add several other Sync Pairs, including Leaf and Eevee, and Kukui and Lycanroc.

Pokemon Masters is a free-to-play real-time strategy game, in which players form teams of three Sync Pairs to battle other players and AI opponents. Each Sync Pair has special skills that provide boosts or debuffs, as well as a variety of powerful Pokemon moves. After a rocky start, Pokemon Masters has brought in several powerful Sync Pairs, adding Legendary Pokemon and Champion trainers to the game to appeal to fans. One such Sync Pair is Steven Stone and Metagross, which was announced as an upcoming Sync Pair in the trailer seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rayquaza and Zinnia are available now in Pokemon Masters. If you’re looking to jump back into the game, players who log in between now and March 15th will also receive 1,500 free gems to celebrate the game reaching a 20 million download milestone. Pokemon Masters is free to download on iOS and Android devices.