Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak May Have Confirmed a New Mega Evolution

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A is released later this year, the game will mark the return of Mega Evolution to the franchise. So far, The Pokemon Company has remained tight-lipped about any new Mega Evolutions that will be introduced, though an apparent list leaked online back in March. That list did not include any images, and has yet to be confirmed in any official way. However, a more recent leak may have confirmed one of the new Mega Evolutions that appeared on that list, and it happens to come from the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

As discovered by PokeBeach, The Pokemon Company has filed a trademark in Japan for a new TCG set named “Ninja Spinner.” Greninja’s signature move in the Pokemon franchise is Water Shuriken, in which the Pokemon creates spinning shuriken out of water that are then thrown at opponents. With Japan getting the Inferno X set on September 26th, Ninja Spinner will likely be arriving after Pokemon Legends: Z-A has already been released. We know for a fact that the Pokemon TCG will be putting a big focus on Mega Evolutions later this year, so it’s not a stretch to imagine that this set will focus on a currently unannounced Mega Greninja.

ash’s greninja played a huge role in the pokemon anime

This leak obviously features a lot of speculation, but it all makes a lot of sense. Greninja was introduced in Pokemon X and Y, the same generation that first added Mega Evolution to the franchise. None of the Kalos starters were given a Mega Evolution in that game, so it would make a lot of sense if that changed with Pokemon Legends: Z-A. On top of that, Greninja has become a fan favorite Pokemon in the 12 years since X and Y were released. Part of that is likely due to the massive role the Pokemon played in the anime, and Ash’s Greninja even got a special release in the video games to celebrate.

For all of these reasons, it makes perfect sense to not only give Greninja a Mega Evolution, but to make it the focus of a Pokemon TCG expansion, as well. We’ll have to continue waiting to see if this whole rumor pans out, but the TCG’s trademark filings have given us an interesting window into The Pokemon Company’s plans before, and it could be doing just that now. If Greninja truly is getting a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it’s a safe bet that the other final evolved forms from X and Y won’t be far behind.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is slated to be released on October 16th, and a Pokemon Presents livestream has been announced for July 22nd. The livestream will likely offer a closer look at the game, and it could be the place we start to actually see some of the new Mega Evolutions that will be introduced. The franchise hasn’t introduced a new Mega Evolution in more than 10 years, so this should be a lot of cause for excitement among fans.

Do you think we’ll see Mega Greninja in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Which Pokemon do you want to see get a Mega Evolution? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!