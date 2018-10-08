New ‘Pokemon’ Movie Debuts Porno Graffiti Theme Song

The new Pokemon movie will have a theme song from a Japanese band well known to many anime fans.

Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company released a new promotional video for Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story. The video also served as a debut for “Breath,” the official theme song for the movie performed by the Japanese band Porno Graffiti.

While some Westerners might be a little shocked about Porno Graffiti’s name, the band has performed several other theme songs for other popular anime. My Hero Academia‘s first opening theme song was performed by Porno Graffiti, and they also performed “Melissa,” the original theme song for the first Fullmetal Alchemist anime series. Their music has also been used by anime like Bleach, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, and Detective Conan.

The new Pokemon movie will see Ash and Pikachu travel to Fura City, where an annual Wind Festival is set to take place. Each year, Lugia appears on the the last day of the Wind Festival to “bless” the winds. While in the city, Ash meets a variety of different trainers and residents, all of whom have their own role to play in an unrevealed plotline. The new Mythical Pokemon Zeraora will also make an appearance in the movie, as it has a mysterious connection to a young girl living in the woods outside of Fura City.

Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story is a continuation of the “rebooted” timeline established in last year’s Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. Everyone’s Story is seen as a loose remake of Ash’s journey through the Johto region, although the new movie doesn’t appear to follow any actual plotlines from Ash’s time in Johto. It’s currently unknown if any of Ash’s Pokemon from the Johto region will make an appearance in the new movie.

The new movie will be directed by Tetsuo Yajima and is the first Pokemon movie to not be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama. Yuyama is staying on as the animation supervisor of the new film.

The new movie will debut on July 13 in Japan. An international release will likely follow in the fall.