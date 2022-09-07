Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED Announced

In addition to releasing a new trailer for the upcoming video games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet today, Nintendo also announced that there will be a special new Pokemon-themed edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED system to coincide with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this November. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition system, which is how Nintendo is designating it, will release on November 4th for $359.99.

The new Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED system features, as one might expect, a number of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet design flourishes. The video games' Legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon, feature on the glossy front of the Nintendo Switch OLED dock while a Poke Ball-inspired design adorns the back of the dock. The actual Nintendo Switch OLED itself has illustrations of the starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly alongside various symbols that can be found in the upcoming video games. Meanwhile, the Joy-Con controllers come in scarlet and violet and include the emblems from the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy.

You can check out what the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition system looks like for yourself below:

Have a peek at the #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet Edition system, arriving on 11/4!



It includes a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers! pic.twitter.com/HlJpFBsKBA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2022

As noted above, the special Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition system is set to release on November 4th with a suggested retail price of $359.99. The video games themselves, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Pokemon video games right here.

What do you think about the new Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED system? Are you interested in picking up one of the special limited edition systems? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!