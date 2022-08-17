Nintendo Making Popular Switch Pokemon Game Free-to-Play for Limited Time

To coincide with the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Nintendo has decided to make a popular Pokemon game on Switch free-to-play for a limited span of time. At this point, there are a number of Pokemon games available on Switch, all of which have sold quite well. And while some fans surely would have liked to see Nintendo make games like Pokemon Sword/Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee become available free, the publisher is instead making a lesser-known entry in the franchise available for certain Switch owners.

Starting tomorrow, August 18th, and lasting until August 31st, Pokken Tournament DX will be free to download and play on Nintendo Switch. First released back in 2016, Pokemon Tournament originally launched as a Pokemon fighting game on Wii U. Following the dismal success of the Nintendo console, though, the game was later ported to Switch as Pokken Tournament DX. This edition of the game contained more characters than normal and was generally well-received by both critics and fans.

Just in time for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, #PokkenTournamentDX will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 8/18, 10 AM PT – 8/31, 11:59 PM PT!



Buy the full game for 30% off from 8/18 – 8/31.



Pre download: https://t.co/GjGaQa6DgE pic.twitter.com/UHUR6kfBcA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2022

As expected with this offer, though, Nintendo isn't willing to make Pokken Tournament DX completely free to all Switch owners. Instead, this deal is only being offered to those who are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. This is something that we have seen Nintendo do in the past with its Game Trial program, so this shouldn't be a shock by any means. And given how many millions of Switch Online subscribers there are, there's a good chance that you qualify for this promotion.

Outside of simply being free for the remainder of the month, Nintendo has also opted to mark down the price of Pokken Tournament DX by 30% on Switch. So if you happen to give the game a shot and enjoy it for yourself, you can look to purchase it outright for a lower cost than normal. Again, though, this offer is one that is also only being given to Switch Online members.

Are you going to look to give Pokken Tournament DX a shot for yourself while it's free on Switch? Or do you happen to already own the game for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.