Some Xbox Users Surprised With Free Xbox Series X Game

Some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a free game. The game in question is a remaster of a 2010 Xbox 360 and PS3 game. As you may know, 2010 was one of the great years in video game history, headlined by the likes of Mass Effect 2, Red Dead Redemption, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, God of War III, Halo: Reach, and, of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops. This is to say, in a year like this, there were many solid games that didn’t get the spotlight they deserved. The free game in question is one of these games.

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In 2010, Vigil Games and THQ combined to release a brand new hack-and-slash action-adventure IP called Darksiders. In 2016, this game was remastered for a variety of platforms, including Xbox One. And now it’s come to Xbox Series X, and rather than make Xbox fans who own the Xbox One version buy the game again or charge them an upgrade fee like many games do, the aforementioned duo are giving away this upgrade for free.

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Back when Darksiders released in 2010, it hit an 83 on Metacritic, a strong and somewhat unexpected debut. From here, it spawned a multi-game series, though this series has been inactive since 2019. If you’re on Xbox Series X, you can now play the remaster, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, for $30. If you owned the game on Xbox One, though, you can get this new Xbox Series X version for free. For those who are curious, the remaster released to a similar score of 81 on Metacritic. These scores more or less line up with its 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store from Xbox users.

The original Darksiders sold well over a million copies. How many additional copies have been sold through the remaster? We do not know, but it’s safe to assume many Xbox Series X users are going to be able to claim this new release for free. And this is an exclusive offer. The remaster also just came to PS5, but on PS5, there is an upgrade fee. Why there is an upgrade fee on PS5 and not Xbox Series X has not been divulged, but Xbox fans won’t mind not knowing.

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