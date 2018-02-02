This Pokemon/Overwatch Animated Short By Former RWBY Fight Animator is Beyond Perfect

Crossovers are nothing new and it seems like the stream of hilarious meshes of fandom isn’t going to be slowing down anytime soon. The latest in the melding of franchises comes from one fan that thought the world needed a Pokemon and Overwatch crossover and … yeah, I guess we kind of did.

With a sneak peek at Mercy, the fan-made video’s main focus is Genji and Hanzo. The only thing more unrealistic about the Pokemon invasion is the notion of a Hanzo main front and center in combat. “I choose you, water dragon,” he says as his typical ult is replaced by Gyarados instead. It’s kind of perfect, and even more so when Genji’s dragons are replaced by Rayquaza. It’s a simple integration that works without being a forced crossover, with well done animation with perfect execution for Pokemon placement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video above comes from YouTuber Dillongootoo who used to be an RWBY Fight animator, which explains the smooth animation style and the framework set up for battle. His channel has tons of crossovers similar to this, with some tutorial videos included as well! To see more of what he’s got in store, check out his full channel right here.

New to Overwatch and need a little clarification about the dynamic between the two characters facing off? Here’s the breakdown, according to Blizzard, about the Shimada brothers: Genji and Hanzo.

Hanzo:

Mastering his skills as a bowman and an assassin, Hanzo Shimada strives to prove himself as a warrior without peer.

The Shimada family was established centuries ago, a clan of assassins whose power grew over the years, enabling them to build a vast criminal empire that profited from lucrative trade in arms and illegal substances. As the eldest son of the family’s head, Hanzo was bound by duty to succeed his father and rule the Shimada empire. From a young age, he was trained for that responsibility, displaying a natural aptitude for leadership and possessing an innate understanding of strategy and tactics. He also excelled in more practical areas: he was a prodigy in martial arts, swordplay, and bowmanship.

Upon the death of his father, the clan elders instructed Hanzo to straighten out his wayward younger brother so that he, too, might help rule the Shimada empire. When his brother refused, Hanzo was forced to kill him. This act broke Hanzo’s heart and drove him to reject his father’s legacy, ultimately leading him to abandon the clan and all that he had worked so hard to attain.

Now, Hanzo travels the world, perfecting his skills as a warrior, attempting to restore his honor and put the ghosts of his past to rest.

Genji:

The cyborg Genji Shimada has made peace with the augmented body he once rejected, and in doing so, he has discovered a higher humanity.

As the youngest son of the master of the Shimada ninja clan, Genji lived a life of luxury and privilege. He had little interest in the family’s illegal businesses, and although he excelled at and enjoyed his ninja training, he spent most of his time pursuing a playboy lifestyle. Many within the clan considered the carefree Genji to be a dangerous liability, and they resented his father for coddling and protecting him. Following the clan leader’s untimely death, Genji’s older brother, Hanzo, demanded that Genji take a more active role in their late father’s empire. Genji refused, enraging Hanzo. The tension between the brothers built to a violent confrontation that left Genji on the verge of dying.

Hanzo believed that he had killed his brother, but Genji was rescued by Overwatch and the intervention of Dr. Angela Ziegler. The global security force saw Genji as a potential asset in its ongoing operations to combat the Shimada clan. As Genji’s injuries left him clinging to life, Overwatch offered to rebuild his body in exchange for his help. He was put through an extensive process of cyberization, which enhanced his natural speed and agility and augmented his superlative ninja skills. Transformed into a living weapon, Genji single-mindedly set about the task of dismantling his family’s criminal empire.

But as time passed, Genji felt increasingly at war with himself. He was repulsed by the mechanical parts of his body and could not come to grips with what he had become. When his mission was complete, he abandoned Overwatch and wandered the world in search of meaning. He drifted for many years before crossing paths with the omnic monk Zenyatta. Though Genji initially rejected Zenyatta’s wisdom, the benevolent omnic would not be deterred. In time, Zenyatta became his mentor, and under the monk’s tutelage, Genji reconciled his dual existence as both man and machine. He learned to accept that although he had a cyborg body, his human soul was intact, and he came to see his new form as a gift and a unique strength.

Now, for the first time in his life, Genji is free. Even he cannot say where his path will ultimately lead.