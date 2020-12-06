Twitch Streamer Saiiren Blows Pokemon Fans Away With Perfect Pikachu Impression

✖

Since the Pokemon anime's debut back in 1997, fans around the world have made their own attempts at replicating the trademark voices from the series. On a December 4th Twitch stream, Saiiren was asked by a viewer to do an impression of Pikachu, the series' electric mouse mascot. The streamer happily obliged and delivered an impersonation that left her viewers stunned; it truly sounds just like the voice fans around the world have come to know and love! Saiiren later shared the clip on her Twitter account, pointing out that she will likely come to be known for the impression!

Saiiren's impression can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

i guess im the pikachu girl now pic.twitter.com/os6yTwYDJv — Saiiren (✿´ ꒳ ` )✧ (@xsaiiren) December 5, 2020

The video is certainly impressive! The impression would have been strong enough if it simply offered one variation of Pikachu's voice, but Saiiren opted to take it one step further. In the series, Pikachu's expressions change quite a bit, reflecting things happening on the show. Saiiren also did multiple versions of the impression, and each one sounds perfect. That extra bit of detail makes the impression all the more impressive, and really feels true to Ikue Otani's voice work! Now that the streamer has gained some notoriety for the impression, it seems like a safe bet that fans will be asking for it again soon.

The majority of Pokemon have different names around the world, which means that different regions have different voice actors. However, Pikachu remains Pikachu worldwide, and Ikue Otani has been voicing the character since the anime's beginnings. Pikachu's video game appearances used to use a growl but Otani's voice has since replaced that sound. At this point, it's impossible to imagine anyone else bringing the popular Pokemon to life, but there have been some exceptions over the years. Most notably, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! featured a spoken line of English from the Electric-type. This line was delivered by actress Kate Bristol. Racheal Lillis has also stepped in on a handful of occasions, as well. If The Pokemon Company suddenly needs another back-up, it seems like Saiiren would fit perfectly!

What do you think of Saiiren's Pikachu impression? What's the best Pokemon impression you can deliver? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!