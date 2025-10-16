Every Nintendo Switch 2 Game That Supports GameShare

The Nintendo Switch 2’s new feature, GameShare, makes it a great platform to play cooperative and multiplayer games. It allows one player to host a game and a second player to join them without having to purchase the game first. This is great for players who may be on the fence and want to try a game before buying it. As game demos are not incredibly common, GameShare has become a great option. But it is important to keep in mind that GameShare is not universal, as only some games on the Nintendo Switch 2 support this feature.

That said, there are a good number of games across a wide variety of genres that support GameShare. This list continues to grow as new games are released. We have highlighted games on Nintendo Switch 2 that feature GameShare below.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain has a surprisingly robust implementation of GameShare. Players can set up sessions locally or online as long as all consoles are the Switch 2. The host streams the game in real time, allowing players to jump instantly. The low latency of the gameplay gives the game fantastic responsiveness.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Another puzzle game taking advantage of GameShare is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Players can share each world stage with friends who do not own the game, allowing them to explore and solve puzzles together locally or online. The streamed experience is relatively smooth given the mechanics of the game

Chillin’ by the Fire

A recent release, Chillin’ by the Fire, is a cozy multiplayer experience enhanced by GameShare. It is a relatively simple but relaxing game that makes it perfect for hosting. Players can enjoy the minimalistic mechanics or just share stories around the campfire as if everyone were sitting around a real one.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

One of the more practical and immediately useful GameShare titles is Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. It supports local and online connections, allowing you to play classics like chess, dominoes, and more anywhere, so long as one player owns the game.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is one of the newest titles for the Nintendo Switch 2 and surprised players with its GameShare features. This allows players to assist one another, playing as Pauline, and enjoy the game together. The DLC proved to be another good use of the Switch 2’s GameShare function.

EA Sports FC 26

EA surprised fans when it revealed that EA Sports FC 26 would have local and online GameShare. This shows that the company wanted to make the game comparable across multiple platforms while taking advantage of specific hardware on the Nintendo Switch 2. The premier soccer game offers a great multiplayer experience, whether you want to play with friends or against randoms.

Fast Fusion

FAST FUSION is a high-octane racing game that will satisfy the F-Zero craving Nintendo fans have had for years. GameShare is supported for up to two players, allowing them to race head-to-head as long as one player owns the game. Racing fans will definitely enjoy this Nintendo Switch 2 alternative to Mario Kart World.

Human Fall Flat Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Human Fall Flat returns on Nintendo Switch 2, and this edition includes support for the platform’s GameShare feature. Sessions can be shared and enjoyed between players without having to purchase additional copies. Given how crazy this game is, it is definitely more fun in multiplayer, and GameShare makes this easier than ever.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has confirmed that this Nintendo Switch 2 title offers GameShare. This allows for two players to battle hordes of enemies through one copy. Given the nature of the 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay, you can likely expect some lag or frame drops when using GameShare.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

GameShare is also supported in Lynked: Banner of the Spark. This game puts a spin on roguelike mechanics, combining them with cozy and crafting features. While you can play solo, you can also make runs in co-op through GameShare with up to three other players.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection

Fighting games are perfect for GameShare, and Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection proves this. The streaming is best experienced in local play, but online functions well; just be prepared for the occasional lag or stutter. Considering how hard the fighting game genre is to get into, GameShare is perfect for casual play and diehard fans.

Overcooked 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Overcooked 2 is one of the best cooperative games, so it makes sense that it supports GameShare. One player hosts, and the others jump in to enjoy chaotic kitchen madness. GameShare should work very well with this game and is definitely worth checking out.

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted supports GameShare from day one. This applies to local and online play and will make both the co-op and PvP game modes more exciting. Given the original game’s age and gameplay, we expect GameShare to play flawlessly here.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 25

Puyo Puyo Tetris 25 allows players to join via GameShare’s streaming mechanics. Battle or swap puzzle modes with a friend through a single copy and enjoy the fast-paced spins on these classic games.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is one of the best cooperative experiences in gaming. Hazelight Studios is known for its cooperative games, so it’s no surprise to see GameShare supported here. Anyone who enjoys playing games with a friend or family member should 100% play Split Fiction.

Stardew Valley

The Nintendo Switch 2 enhanced version of Stardew Valley supports GameShare for multiplayer farming fun. Four-player co-op is now possible, with only one player needing to own the game. The game is best experienced solo, at least for a first playthrough, but it is definitely worth checking out the multiplayer.

Suika Game Planet

Suika Game Planet is another whimsical and simple game that provides hours of fun. GameShare lets you experience with a friend through a single copy. This version puts a charming twist by making the change to a round gameplay mechanic where the fruit can be dropped to the center from any angle.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Nintendo’s iconic multiplayer game, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, is available on Nintendo Switch 2 and supports GameShare as well. Regardless of which game you want to play, bring a friend with you and enjoy some of the best co-op Nintendo offers.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is another of Nintendo’s flagship 3D Mario games. Like Donkey Bananza, GameShare allows a second player to control Mario’s companion, his hat. Cappy provides invaluable assistance, and GameShare doesn’t require a second copy to enjoy this co-op mechanic.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Mario’s hit party series, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV features GameShare, but you need to be careful about what edition you purchase. That said, this is a great way to have fun with friends when you only have a single copy of the game.

Survival Kids

Survival Kids joins the list of games featuring GameShare with local co-op streaming up to three players. The cooperative adventure style means there may be some slight delays, but these do not detract from the overall fun gameplay loop.

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 offers GameShare, much like EA Sports FC 26. Wrestling enthusiasts will enjoy the new features in the game outside of those specific to the Nintendo Switch 2. Grab a friend and jump into the ring with a single copy of this series’ latest installment.

