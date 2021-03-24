A Pair of Pokemon Appeared as a Clue on Tonight's Jeopardy! Episode

✖

In the latest episode of Jeopardy!, contestants were given a Pokemon related question to answer. In the category "Ponies," guest host Dr. Oz provided a clue about Ponyta and its evolved form Rapidash, asking which Nintendo game series they appear in. The question was worth $600, and Pokemon fans watching collectively breathed a sigh of relief when contestant Claire answered correctly without hesitation! Questions about the Pokemon franchise have appeared on the show a number of times over the last 25 years, and contestants have sometimes struggled to get them correct. Fortunately, Claire came prepared!

A video of the question can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Glad you knew the answer, Trainer Claire! Thanks for representing us so well on @Jeopardy tonight! pic.twitter.com/VGeVG6QdBI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 24, 2021

Ponyta and Rapidash have been a part of the franchise since the very beginning, so they probably made for an easier clue than Pokemon added in more recent games, such as Sword and Shield. While the Pokemon might not be as recognizable as Pikachu, Ponyta is still fairly well known, even to those that might be less familiar with the series. Of course, it could be argued that the original 150 creatures have appeared in so many different places over the last 25 years that they've become legitimate pop culture icons; Ponyta is even getting its own Funko Pop in the near future!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, and The Pokemon Company has been celebrating the occasion in a number of different ways. Last month saw two new games announced for Nintendo Switch: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Next month will also the release of the highly-anticipated New Pokemon Snap. There have also been a number of promotions in just the last few weeks, including a concert, Happy Meals, the release of oversized TCG cards, and more.

As the Pokemon franchise continues to see new game releases, it seems like the series will continue to inspire questions on Jeopardy! and other game shows. Hopefully, contestants will continue to solve them as easily as Claire did!

