Pokemon Presents Date and Time for February 2026 Announced

The Pokemon Company has today announced the official date and time for its upcoming Pokemon Presents live stream. On an annual basis, a Pokemon Presents broadcast transpires on February 27th, as this date, known as “Pokemon Day”, is when the franchise first began. And while it was already known that another presentation would be happening in 2026 on this date, we now have official details on the event.

In a post on social media today, it was confirmed that this new Pokemon Presents will happen next week on Friday, February 27th. The showcase will begin at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT, but details on how long it will run were not provided. In terms of what The Pokemon Company plans to show off, it merely said that this stream will be “celebrating 30 years of Pokemon.” Otherwise, it’s still not known exactly what news might appear this time next week.

What Is Expected at this Pokemon Presents?

Because this Pokemon Presents is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pokemon, there’s a good chance that we’ll get a look at the future of the series in this presentation. This would mean that the next mainline games in the franchise, those for Generation 10, are likely to be unveiled. Whether or not these new Pokemon titles would launch in 2026 is hard to say, but it’s a distinct possibility given that there are usually new Pokemon games of some sort on an annual basis.

Other than this, we’ll almost certainly get a new look at Pokemon Champions. This multiplayer-centric Pokemon game was unveiled last year with a 2026 launch window. It has been months since we’ve seen or heard anything about Champions, which all but guarantees that it will have a presence at this Pokemon Presents.

Undoubtedly, The Pokemon Company will also have some big surprises for fans as well. It already shocked many by announcing ports of Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen this morning, which are set to arrive on Nintendo Switch next week on February 27th. Whether or not more big reveals like this happen during the stream remains to be seen, but since this is the 30th anniversary of the series, it seems like there could be some bigger surprises than normal in tow for this event.

