Pokemon Presents Reportedly Coming Next Month

Next month, a Nintendo Direct presentation will air as part of Nintendo's E3 celebration, but it seems that a Pokemon Presents video might also air in early June. The rumor comes from @KeliosFR, and the video will apparently reveal release dates for Pokemon Unite as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Given some of the major Pokemon releases slated to release over the next year, a video exclusively centered on the franchise seems like a no-brainer. Of course, fans should still take this rumor with a grain of salt until The Pokemon Company makes some kind of official announcement!

The Tweet from @KeliosFR can be found embedded below.

Dw, and yep Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, BDSP release date etc. — Kelios (@KeliosFR) May 16, 2021

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, and 2021 has quite a bit of content for fans to enjoy, as a result. Last month saw the release of New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch, while Pokemon Unite and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release sometime this year. The Diamond and Pearl remakes will probably arrive in that October/November release window so often used by Pokemon games. Pokemon Unite could be much sooner, but no official release date has been announced.

There are other Pokemon games in the pipeline that could also feature in a Pokemon Presents! Detective Pikachu 2 was announced for Nintendo Switch two years ago, but nothing has been showcased since. It's possible the game was quietly cancelled, but it's impossible to say for certain. There's also Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Announced alongside Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the new game looks very exciting. However, it won't be released until early 2022, so fans might be waiting a bit longer to hear about it.

With June just a few short weeks away, we should have some news on The Pokemon Company's plans very soon, one way or another. Hopefully fans of the franchise will have some exciting things to see regardless of where they get showcased!

