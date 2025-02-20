Pokemon Presents Officially Announced for Pokemon Day 2025

The Pokemon Company has officially announced that a Pokemon Presents livestream will take place on Thursday, February 27th. While most fans had assumed that we’d see a presentation that day, we now know for sure that it’s happening. The livestream will take place at 9 a.m. ET, and will stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. At this time, we don’t know how long the presentation will last, but they can greatly vary in length from year to year, depending on how much The Pokemon Company has to show. That said, we can probably expect to see a lot next week.

The most likely thing that we’ll see during the Pokemon Presents is a focus on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The Nintendo Switch game was briefly unveiled during last year’s show, teasing a return to the Kalos region, and a focus on Mega Evolutions. We know that the game is going to come out at some point in 2025, and fans have been eagerly awaiting information on the game since. Pokemon Day will offer the perfect opportunity for Game Freak to finally show us what the team has been working on.

pokemon legends: z-a hasn’t been seen since last year’s show

Outside of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, there’s no telling what else will be featured. Pokemon Day presentations usually reveal information about ongoing games like Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Cafe Remix, and we can be assured that Pokemon TCG Pocket will probably have an update as well. Speaking of the Pokemon TCG, it’s possible we could see some news about the physical trading card game as well. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together is set to be released in March, and leaks have revealed another set coming in May. Pokemon Day could see an official announcement for Destined Rivals.

It’s also possible we could see news about Nintendo Switch 2. Since Pokemon Legends: Z-A is being released for the current Switch hardware, The Pokemon Company could have a spin-off in development for Nintendo’s new console, like a sequel to Pokken Tournament or New Pokemon Snap. We also haven’t had a new Mystery Dungeon in a while! It’s highly doubtful we’ll see a new Pokemon generation revealed; while it’s been more than 2 years since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it seems more likely that the 10th Pokemon generation won’t be coming out until 2026, in time for the franchise’s 30th anniversary. We could get some kind of a hint about that, but The Pokemon Company might want to wait until next year’s Pokemon Day.

With just one week to go until Pokemon Day, we won’t have to wait long to get some answers to all of these questions. Pokemon Day has become a pretty special event each year, and it’s something the fan base has really come to look forward to. Hopefully this year’s presentation gives fans a lot to be excited about for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Are you excited for the next Pokemon Presents livestream? What are you hoping to see?