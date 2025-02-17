Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are Bringing Back Two Rare Pokemon This Month

Once again, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have the opportunity to obtain Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, two rare Paradox Pokemon. The two Pokemon have been offered multiple times in the past, but can only be obtained through these special Tera Raid battles. So, if you’re a more recent Pokemon Scarlet or Violet player, or just someone that needs the pair to complete the Pokedex, you might want to take advantage of this opportunity. The Tera Raids will begin this Friday, February 21st, and will run through the 27th of the month.

Walking Wake is technically exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, while Iron Leaves is a Pokemon Violet exclusive. However, this only means that players of each respective version will exclusively find their Tera Raids in their copy of the game. Pokemon Scarlet players can still hop online and join Iron Leaves Tera Raids, while Pokemon Violet players can do the same to catch Walking Wake. These Pokemon can still only be caught once per save file, so this really is a make-up event for anyone that might have missed it in the past. Any player can still participate in order to receive other in-game rewards, or to help out anyone that might need assistance completing the 5-Star battles.

walking wake (left) and Iron Leaves (right)

The Walking Wake that players encounter will have a Water Tera type, so everyone should be prepared with a strong Electric or Grass Tera Pokemon to take advantage of its weaknesses. Meanwhile, Iron Leaves has a Psychic Tera type, so players might want to lean on a Dark or Ghost Tera Pokemon. Like all of the Paradox Pokemon, the designs for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are inspired by Pokemon from past games; Walking Wake is clearly based on the Legendary Pokemon Suicune, while Iron Leaves draws inspiration from the Legendary Virizion.

The conclusion of this Walking Wake and Iron Leaves make-up event happens on February 27th, which is a pretty notable day. Pokemon Day takes place every year on that date, in celebration of the Japanese release date for Pokemon Red and Green. As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has made no announcements about plans for this year’s event, but typically we see a Pokemon Presents livestream, as well as various events on or around that day. For example, last year, there was a special lighting at the Empire State Building with a costumed Captain Pikachu and an in-game Pokemon Go promotion for players in the area.

The one thing we can likely count on for this year’s Pokemon Day celebration is a focus on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The next Pokemon game was revealed last year on Pokemon Day, and is slated to be released at some point in 2025. It’s likely we’ll get a lot more details about it next week, and we could see The Pokemon Company shift focus away from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once the game has been released. That means if you haven’t taken advantage of events like these Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids, you might want to do so while you can!

