Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Are Sick and Tired of Magikarp in Raids

One of the new features in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the latest and greatest installments in the iconic, long-running Pokemon franchise, takes a page straight out of Pokemon Go‘s book: raid battles. These Dynamax and Gigantamax battles can bring together multiple players, but that doesn’t always mean the best teams are formed. A common inclusion? An extremely bad Magikarp, and folks aren’t thrilled about it.

For those that might not be familiar with how the raid battles work, when online, other people — real people, not NPCs — can join up in order to take the large-and-in-charge Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon on. Up to four folks total can participate, but that’s not always how many folks are around or able to join in. As with when playing offline, NPCs can and do fill out the roster.

And one of them is apparently a little girl with a Magikarp. And given that these raid battles fail after four faintings, it’s perhaps the worst possible outcome when she joins up. Keep reading to see what folks are saying about all this!

ComicBook.com gave Pokemon Sword and Shield a 4 out of 5 in our official review. You can check out an excerpt of said review below:

“Once the dust settles from the controversies stirred up over the summer, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be looked upon by fans fondly. This is a great Pokemon game, one that, at times, pushes up against its self-imposed limitations and teases a new path for the Pokemon franchise. The real question coming out of Pokemon Sword and Shield is whether the Pokemon Company will build upon the newest innovations seen in the game and strive to keep the Pokemon franchise exciting and relevant, or if they’ll just retreat to familiarity and disappoint a fanbase looking for reasons to keep playing for decades to come. Pokemon Sword and Shield is a half-step forward for the Pokemon franchise — we’ll see if they put the other step forward with their next set of games, which could be critical to keeping some of its more jaded fans.”

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the first mainline Pokemon games not released on a handheld-only gaming console, is now available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here, and all of our previous coverage of Death Stranding right here.

See! It’s the little girl!

This little girl really brought a magikarp to my raid smh pic.twitter.com/u6RBLI4FT2 — JMO (@MarciAlex801) November 28, 2019

The best two teammates have arrived

tfw you gotta do a 5 star raid battle solo and the game gives you a magikarp and a wobbofett pic.twitter.com/lJuXFnL82S — a wild hpants appeared! (@hpantsu) November 28, 2019

Solrock also… isn’t great

Tfw no one joins max raid and I’m forced to fight with npc’s that use Magikarp with focus sash and Solrock that spams cosmic power pic.twitter.com/fkYQpCs3k3 — Sara 🎮 ⚔️Pokemon Shield🛡️ (@groznyj_grad) November 27, 2019

Little girl strikes again

This is a 5 Star raid and this chick brought a Magikarp. All right. #PokemonSwordShield #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/XEusT5PFm1 — Scrawlers 🌙 (@novascrawlers) November 27, 2019

It can be like fighting on your own

AAAAAGHHH almost had a heart attack with this one. First solo Lapras Gigantamax raid (5% chance!!) and the NPCs are carrying a Pikachu, Magikarp, and Wobbufet… we pulled through!! bitchhh I’m shaking#PokemonSwordandShield #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/IdALpBDyNe — mac (@phlppdsqtd) November 26, 2019

Trash trash trash

I understand what people mean by the raid npcs being trash now. Wobbuffet and Magikarp are useless — Aki ✴ Moonlight | R.I.P. Etika (@Phantom_Akizen) November 28, 2019

TRASH!