Pokemon 30th Anniversary Official Release Brings Fans All the Way Back to Red, Blue, and Yellow

A new Pokémon 30th Anniversary official release is set to bring Pokémon fans all the way back to the original games: Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, and Pokémon Yellow. Unfortunately, the 30th anniversary of the series has been uneventful. And to make it worse, Pokémon Winds and Waves won’t be out in time either. There was the Nintendo Switch re-release of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen earlier this year, which was a nice surprise, but Pokémon fans are yearning for more.

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To ease the disappointment a little bit, there is a new nostalgic release for hardcore Pokémon fans. More specifically, new, special, and limited merchandise that celebrates the entire history of the series, from the latest mainline games all the way back to the first-ever Pokémon games. The new release launched on June 18 via the Pokémon Center Online, and features special T-shirts, shiny pins, magnets, and collectible pouches all stylized for each and every mainline game in the series, but only mainline games. Spin-off games have not received any love. That said, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are included as they are technically mainline games, despite some considering them spin-off games. Lastly, there is also a special set featuring all the package pins from all the games displayed in a special picture frame.

More Releases Coming

Some of the items instantly sold out, as you would expect, but it’s been promised by the Pokemon Center Online that any item that sells out will return for sale in the future, at some point, but there’s no word on when second waves will arrive or if there will be any additional waves after the second wave. Meanwhile, more media of all the products featured in the new promotion can be seen here.

As for where all the game releases are, we don’t know. It’s understood that Pokémon Winds and Waves were originally supposed to release in 2026, which would have been the main release for the celebrations to go with the aforementioned Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen re-releases. Meanwhile, there’s some scuttlebutt that more was originally planned, but ended up getting delayed, which means 2027 could end up being a really great year for Pokémon fans. That said, it’s also simply a reality that while Nintendo does give fans something on milestone anniversaries, it’s usually less than what fans are anticipating and yearning for.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Pokémon conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.