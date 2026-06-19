New Pokemon Winds & Waves Leak Reveals Plot Detail Straight Out of Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon fans are bracing for a long year without a new main series release. Pokemon Winds and Waves isn’t slated for release until 2027. That means the Pokemon Pokopia DLC is about all we’ve got on the calendar for the latter half of 2026. It also means that the Pokemon Company has shared precious little in the way of official details about Winds and Waves. However, a new leak could hint at a plot point that gives one of Scarlet & Violet‘s most baffling details a reboot.

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Since the official reveal on Pokemon Day, Game Freak has gone silent about Pokemon Winds and Waves once more. However, fans are hungry for details, and that means plenty of rumors and leaks have been surfacing. Recent reports suggest it will launch in September 2027, which would be on track for a Pokemon main series release. Now, CentroLeaks, a popular and relatively reliable source of Pokemon leaks, has shared new intel about the game’s plot. Specifically, the account alleges that it will involve time travel. Again.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Could Take Another Stab at Scarlet and Violet‘s Half-Baked Time Travel Plot

Courtesy of Game Freak

Though we did get to meet the new Gen 10 starters, the initial reveal trailer for Pokeon Winds and Waves doesn’t tell us too much about its story. We mostly saw, well… a lot of waves and wind. The game’s official website doesn’t share much more, either. We get a few more details about those costumed Pikachu from the trailer, who will be named Mr. Windychu and Mrs.Wavychu. Beyond that, however, the site still mainly offers up information about Browt, Gecqua, and Pombon, plus our protagonists for the series. In terms of plot or even our esteemed Pokemon Professor for this installment, nothing official has been revealed. But now, we might have at least a few tidbits about what to expect when Pokemon Winds and Waves arrives next year.

According to CentroLeaks, Pokemon leaker moot shared new details about the story players will encounter in Pokemon Winds and Waves. Specifically, the story will involve time travel, with the game’s Pokemon Professor being sent back in time. The details are a little hazy, but it sounds like much of the actual time travel will take place in a rumored prequel anime that digs into the backstory of the game’s Champion and its Professor. Supposedly, this prequel anime will set the stage for Pokemon Winds and Waves by explaining the Professor’s time travel antics. You can see the full details of the alleged leak in the CetroLeaks post below:

NEW Pokémon Winds & Waves story and prequel anime leak:



– The story of Pokémon Winds&Waves is related to time travel

– There will be a prequel anime to the game (similar to Pokémon Twilight Wings) which will tell the backstory of the Professor and the Champion.

– The Professor… pic.twitter.com/2nwK5dR6UC — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 18, 2026

If this proves true, Winds and Waves could be expanding on one of Scarlet and Violet‘s most underbaked plot points. These games involve either future or ancient Paradox Pokemon, depending on the game version. Their presence is related to the time travel of each game’s respective Pokemon Professor. And many fans, myself included, agree that this was never really fully explained or explored. So, having yet another time-travelling Pokémon Professor is an interesting choice for Gen 10, if it proves true.

Of course, Professors Turo and Sada were hardly the first Pokemon Professors to venture through time. Professor Oak himself had a bit of time travel fun with Celebi in Pokemon 4Ever, after all. That’s an example of time-travel done pretty well in Pokemon lore, as opposed to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s bizarre epilogue. Hopefully, if Winds and Waves does decide to explore time travel, it will do so with a bit more explanation and purpose than its predecessor.

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