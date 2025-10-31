Pokemon Reveals 3 New Free Promo Cards, But They Come With a Catch

Many Pokemon fans are turning to virtual collecting with Pokemon TCG Pocket as physical Pokemon TCG boosters remain hard to find. But even as new products keep selling out, Pokemon card collectors can’t help but be excited by what’s next. And as we approach the release date of the new Phantasmal Flames expansion, the Pokemon Company has unveiled a set of free promo cards. These 3 new promos will release alongside Phantasmal Flames, but they’re going to be tricky to hunt down. And not just for the usual reasons Pokemon cards are hard to find.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Pokemon fans got a new look at 3 retailer promo cards for the Phantasmal Flames set. This is the second new release in the Mega Evolution line, which began with the Mega Evolution expansion in late September. These cards reintroduce Mega Evolution to the TCG to go along with the gimmick’s return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The first set sold out quite quickly, as has become tradition. Now, we’re gearing up for the next new set, and Phantasmal Flames will bring free promo cards to promise an even bigger rush at release.

Pokemon Fans Will Have to Buy Cards in 3 Separate Stores to Get New Promo Cards

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

These days, the sight of empty shelves where Pokemon cards should be is more common than seeing the packs themselves. Demand continues to outpace supply, and even arriving right when your store restocks doesn’t guarantee you’ll get ahold of any packs. That makes the stipulations for the new “free” Pokemon TCG promo cards a bit of a big ask. The 3 cards feature different Legendary Pokemon, and each will be exclusive to a specific retailer. The promo cards are:

Suicune (GameStop and EB Games)

Reshiram (Hot Topic and Barnes & Noble)

Genesect (Best Buy and JB Hi-Fi)

The promos feature the Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames logo, and Suicine will also have a GameStop or EB Games logo, as well. Technically, these promos are free gifts. But you’ll need to purchase at least $15 of Pokemon TCG products to get them thrown in.

The issue there, of course, is that it’s hard to find one store that has Pokemon TCG anything in stock. Managing to snag three in a row? That’s going to be incredibly difficult, if not impossible. Unless you can be in 3 places at once, Barnes & Noble is probably going to sell out of its new Phantasmal Flames stock before you manage to check out at GameStop, and so on.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If you do manage to find Phantasmal Flames in stock on November 14th, spending that $15 shouldn’t be hard. This latest set will have a Booster Display Box, Elite Trainer Box, Build & Battle Box, and Booster Bundle available. MSRP for these Pokemon TCG products runs anywhere from $26 to $50, and that’s if you can get them at MSRP. Many stores, including GameStop, are now selling Pokemon TCG items for a markup, so even just a few individual boosters will get you to $15 in no time. But that’s only if you can find any in stock, of course.

In theory, promo cards like this are a fun way to celebrate the launch of a new Pokemon TCG expansion. But as reselling and low stock continue to be an issue, it’s hard to see many fans managing to get their hands on these. The promos will be available in select retail locations starting on November 14th while supplies last. And if recent promos are any indication, supplies aren’t likely to last long.

Are you going to try to get your hands on any of these new Phantasmal Flames promos? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!