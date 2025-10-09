Walmart+ Members Gain Early Access to Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames and More Restocks (Updated)

As part of Walmart’s upcoming New York Comic-Con adjacent Collector Con event, fans will get a chance to order some of the hottest Pokemon The Trading Card Game (TCG) restocks, including the latest Pokemon TCG collection: Phantasmal Flames. However, you’ll need to be a Walmart+ member to gain early access to the launch. Everything you need to know about what’s coming and when can be found below. UPDATE: The drops listed below are live now here at Walmart in Early Access for Walmart+ members (there’s a queue), and they are selling quickly.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL: The Phantasmal Flames set includes a full-art foil Charcadet promo card, 65 themed card sleeves, dice, and a new player’s guide. 9 Phantasmal Flames booster packs will also give fans the chance to hunt for that extra special Mega Charizard X ex or Mega Gengar ex card. The Elite Trainer box will be available here at Walmart for $55. Walmart+ members will get first access on October 9th at 7am PST / 10am EST.

A few other Pokemon bundles and collections will also be available starting October 9th (for those Early Access members, of course). Pokemon collectors will find the Phantasmal Flames Booster Bundle, a 6-booster pack bundle available for $29.87, the Scarlet & Violet White Flare 3-Pack Tech Sticker Collection, a 3-booster pack and sticker collection up for $18.87, and the Phantasmal Flames Three-Booster Blister, a 3-booster pack bundle with 1 random promo card up for $15.87. Head below for individual links. May the Pokemon card collecting be ever in your favor!

The Pokemon card-collecting game has been tougher and tougher to play with every drop, the continual problem of scalpers making it even harder for fans to access cards. It seems as though a Walmart+ subscription service makes things easier for fans to get their hands on the packs they want, but that still means subscribing to the paid-for service to get the necessary access. Fans who’d like to can sign up for Walmart+right here. Walmart+ does have a 30-day free trial available, but unfortunately the Walmart+ hub page states that only paid members will have access to the early deals. On the plus side, you might find additional Pokemon TCG deals during their Fall Deals event, which runs from October 7th to October 12th along with additional Early Access opportunities down the line.



Want to stay up to date on the latest Pokemon collectibles and news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!