Pokemon Datamine Might Have Revealed Unused Names for Ruby and Sapphire

More than two decades after the release of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, dataminers might have discovered a pair of alternate names that ended up going unused. According to dataminers @KmiE_821 and @Wobbuu, Game Freak was at one point considering names that translate to “Crimson” and “Indigo,” respectively. The dataminers were quick to note that these could have just been used as placeholders, so we don’t know if this was ever the official planned names before a last minute change, or just something that the team was using internally. Regardless, it’s interesting to see the way the developers were looking at alternate ways of saying “red” and “blue.”

It’s worth noting that this is not the only alternate name that the dataminers have uncovered. Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire introduced Team Magma and Team Aqua, but those groups apparently almost went by Team Tunnel and Team Marine. Team Marine isn’t that different from Team Aqua’s name, but Team Tunnel would have been a fascinating alternative. As X/Twitter user @4gusNathan points out, it would have made a bit more sense, as Groudon is a Ground-type Pokemon, and Team Magma’s plans for the planet had to do with the expansion of land on the planet.

As with any leak or datamine, readers should take all of this info with a grain of salt. The information seems to be legitimate, but unless someone from The Pokemon Company or Game Freak gives some clarity, there are always going to be questions about the authenticity of the translation and how late the change was made into development. Given how secretive The Pokemon Company and Nintendo tend to be, we might not ever get to hear anything official!

Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire is officially known as the third Pokemon generation. Released on the Game Boy Advance in 2002, Ruby and Sapphire marked a big leap forward for the series, and brought in several important elements that continue to this day. It’s a safe bet that the third Pokemon generation would have been successful under any name, but using the names of a pair of precious gems probably helped to convey the importance! Unfortunately, Ruby and Sapphire have yet to be added to Nintendo Switch Online’s GBA app, so anyone hoping to experience them will have to track down a copy on the original system.

