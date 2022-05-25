Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Teased by Leaker

✖

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are slated to release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Despite being nearly halfway through the year, we still don't have anything on or about the game beyond the reveal trailer. This could very well change in the coming weeks, but before this, a well-known Pokemon leaker has seemingly dropped a hint at the legendaries for each game.

The tease comes the way of Riddler Khu over on Twitter, an account that has built a following and reputation for teasing and leaking various tidbits about various Pokemon games in the form of riddles. Based on some recent tweets from the leaker, it looks like Pokemon Scarlet's legendary will be a Dragon and Fighting type while Pokemon Violet's legendary will be a Dragon and Electric type.

Based on the current popular interpretation of Khu's latest riddles, it looks like Pokémon Scarlet / Violet legendaries will be:



- Dragon / Fighting

- Dragon / Electric



Unfortunately, this is the extent of information. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt as it's not only unofficial but laced with speculation.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release sometime this holiday season via the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of upcoming games and all things Pokemon, click here.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year," reads an official blurb about the pair of games. "As the main character, you can explore the wide-open world of Pokemon Scarlet at your own pace. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon to be your first partner Pokemon before setting off on your journey through this new region. Trainers can explore an open world where the various towns and cities have no borders and blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokemon can be discovered all over this expansive region- in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets, and more! Your outfit will vary depending on whether you play Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. After its release, the Pokemon Scarlet game will be able to link with Pokemon Home."