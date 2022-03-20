Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Theory Points to New Eevee Evolution

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch later this year, and a new Pokemon generation often holds the promise of new evolutionary forms. Naturally, fans of Eevee are curious to see if the Pokemon will receive its first new evolution since Sylveon, but nothing official has been revealed. However, a new theory posited by The Gamer suggests that Eevee could get a new “Eeveelution.” The outlet believes that the Eevee partnered with Chloe in Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series will evolve into this new Pokemon, thus setting the stage for an appearance in the ninth generation.

As The Gamer notes, most of the time the Pokemon anime has featured a major character that uses an Eevee, the show sees it evolve into the latest evolution from the games. This started with Gary’s Eevee evolving into Umbreon, and has become something of a tradition, since. May’s Eevee evolved into Glaceon in the Diamond and Pearl series, while Serena’s evolved into Sylveon in the X and Y series.

Master Journeys has already provided some hints about Chloe’s Eevee evolving in the show. The Pokemon was introduced as a test subject at a research facility, where scientists were struggling to get it to evolve through known evolution methods; when using a Fire Stone, it failed to evolve into Flareon, and when using a Thunder Stone, it failed to evolve into Jolteon. When the Eevee shows an attachment to Chloe, the scientists allow it to accompany her, hoping it will discover its purpose. The scientists point out that Eevee generally have unstable DNA, theorizing that this Eevee’s DNA is “a little bit more unstable than usual.” That certainly sounds like a hint for the future!

The Pokemon anime has a history of introducing new Pokemon in the anime prior to the release of a new game. In the show’s early days, Pokemon like Ho-oh, Togepi, and Marill appeared before Pokemon Gold and Silver released on Game Boy Color. It’s definitely possible that a new evolution from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could appear in the show before the game releases. It’s all just a theory at this point, but hopefully we’ll learn more over the coming months!

