Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Bramblin

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a new tumbleweed Pokemon with an interesting new evolution mechanic and the potential to be a top-tier competitive Pokemon. One of the many new Pokemon found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Bramblin, a new Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon that is literally a sentient tumbleweed. Bramblin has a dark past, having apparently been a human soul who was unable to move on to the afterlife and eventually got tangled up with dried grass and became a Pokemon. Given that Bramblin is a common Pokemon in both the Asado Desert and the East Province's desert area, this means that a lot of souls got caught into grass and became a Pokemon.

Bramblin evolves into Brambleghast, an even larger tumbleweed Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon covered in thick thorns. However, Bramblin doesn't evolve when it reaches a specific level. Instead, players must use Bramblin in "Let's Go" mode and have it "walk" 1,000 steps. Once it has met the 1,000 step requirement, the next time it levels up, it will evolve into Brambleghast. You can check out both Bramblin and Brambleghast below:

Both Bramblin and its evolution Brambleghast come with an interesting ability, which should make the Pokemon into a potentially popular choice in competitive play. Both Pokemon have the ability "Wind Rider" which increases their attack strength when Tailwind is in effect or if they are hit by a "wind move," which includes moves like Gust, Blizzard, Icy Wind, Sandstorm, Petal Blizzard, and Air Cutter. Considering that Tailwind is a popular set-up move in doubles play, Brambleghast in particular could be a powerful Pokemon that can either counter an opposing team's Tailwind set up or benefit from a player using Tailwind on their own team.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.