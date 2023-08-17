Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Discovers Ditto Transformed into Ditto

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players might think that they're starting a battle with one Pokemon, only to discover that it's actually a Ditto in disguise. It's a neat feature that capitalizes on the Pokemon's power, though it can make it somewhat hard for some players to catch. Of course, it's a whole lot easier when the Ditto has chosen to take its own form! Reddit user StickyFingaaaaz has shared a video where a Ditto can be seen walking around in the wild. When the player attacks, the Ditto transforms... back into itself!

The video can be found in the post embedded below.

Since releasing last November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gotten something of a reputation for its various bugs and performance issues, and it would seem that's exactly what this is. Clearly, Ditto was supposed to appear as some other kind of Pokemon instead, but didn't for one reason or another. In the grand scheme of things, it's a fairly minor issue, and one that a lot of fans couldn't help but laugh about. Some of the posters on the Scarlet and Violet subreddit even joked that it would have been funny to see Ditto transform into Zorua, another Pokemon with a tendency to disguise itself!

While no player is going to lose sleep over a Ditto that's not properly disguised, there have been a lot of questions about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's bugs, and if Game Freak might need to slow down the franchise's releases. ComicBook.com's Christian Hoffer recently had the opportunity to ask The Pokemon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya about just that. Via translator, Utsunomiya responded that "there's more and more conversations, as the development environments change, about how we can continue to do this, while making sure that we're ensuring really quality products are also being introduced." That would seem to suggest that The Pokemon Company might take a bit more time to avoid the types of bugs and performance issues like the one seen above.

[H/T: Dexerto]