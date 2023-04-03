Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Ditto Tera Raid Details

A new Tera Raid event has been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Nintendo Switch fans will be able to take part in the event starting on April 7th, and it will last through April 9th. Players can expect to see Ditto with multiple different Tera types appearing in 5 star Raids throughout the event. Given Ditto's Transform ability, players will want to have the Raid's host pick something on the weaker side (like Magikarp), allowing the rest of the team to get a quick victory. Thankfully, players have a couple of days to come up with the best strategy to defeat the Pokemon!

Tera types are a new addition to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that allow a Pokemon to change its type in battle, if the player's Tera Orb is charged. Every Pokemon in the game has a Tera type, though it can be changed by finding enough Tera Shards. Some Tera Raids and random encounters in the game offer players a chance to find Pokemon with unique Tera types, which can be pretty beneficial. Being able to change a Pokemon's type in the middle of battle can make a very big difference, especially in competitive play. Thus far, it seems we've only gotten a chance to see the tip of the the iceberg when it comes to Tera type strategies in the game!

Of course, having Ditto with a unique Tera type probably isn't going to be too beneficial to players. A unique Tera type works best when the player can teach the Pokemon moves it can use to benefit. Even when a Pokemon can't learn a strong move that matches their Tera type, a player can usually teach them the TM for Tera Blast. Unfortunately, that's not the case for Ditto, which only knows the move "Transform" before it copies an opposing Pokemon. At that point, Ditto learns all the opposing Pokemon's moves, which means that players have to rely on a lot of luck for things to work out.

Are you interested in this Tera Raid event? Do you plan on participating? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Serebii]