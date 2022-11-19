Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ditto and Zorua Hide in Plain Sight

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a delightful Easter egg involving two of their Pokemon, although it could make their Pokedex harder to fill. Both Ditto and Zorua are known for their transformative powers. While Ditto can morph its body into a facsimile of any other Pokemon thanks to its unstable DNA, Zorua has the ability to hide its appearance using illusions (a reference to the kitsune's ability to weave illusions in Japanese mythology). And while both Pokemon have their special powers referenced either through abilities or threw special moves like Transform, they have traditionally appeared in the overworld map in their default form. That is....until Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Both Ditto and Zorua disguise themselves as various kinds of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While they are virtually indistinguishable from whatever Pokemon they disguise themselves as, players may be able to pick them out in the wild by watching how they behave in the game. Both Pokemon tend to act very differently than actual wild Pokemon. While a Kirlia might approach a human cautiously, the hidden Ditto/Zorua remains away from the player.

We'll note that only the standard version of Zorua appears in the game. The Hisuian Zorua (and its evolved form) can't be found in the wild, although players can eventually transfer the Pokemon into the game via Pokemon Home.

Interestingly, both Pokemon can be found in the same area near Medali, the city where the Normal-type Gym and its leader Larry reside, along with a third Pokemon known for attempting to hide its appearance. Medali is one of several areas where Sudowoodo can be found, pretending to be a tree. Of course, when players attempt to get close to Sudowoodo, it will dash away at a pace that rivals a Ride Pokemon.

