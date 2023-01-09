Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leaks Reveal New Pokemon Moves

A surprising source has revealed two new Pokemon moves that will likely appear in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. Players at this weekend's San Diego Regional Pokemon VGC tournament were surprised to find two new moves in RK9 Labs' Team Creator tool (a tool used to register a Pokemon team for the tournament to ensure that it's a legal team) that aren't currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As RK9 Labs is an official partner of The Pokemon Company, these moves are almost assuredly unused moves that will appear in upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Can confirm, lmao. Hydro Steam (1117) and Psyblade (1135) are selectable moves. pic.twitter.com/nPeigEqMcu — Kurt (@Kaphotics) January 8, 2023

The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, while not officially announced, will likely provide more details about the Tera Orbs and the mysterious time machine in Area Zero, both of which seem to be tied to the unnamed third Legendary Pokemon teased in Scarlet Book/Violet Book in the various games. Meanwhile, Hydro Steam is likely tied to the Paradox version of Suicune seen in Pokemon Scarlet, while Psyblade is tied to the Paradox Virizion seen in Pokemon Violet. We'll likely hear more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC in February around Pokemon Day.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first games set in the Paldea region, an area based off Spain and Portugal. The games are also the first to be true "open world" games, with few limitations on where a player can travel at any time. The games have been somewhat controversial, in part because of poor graphics and technical performances. However, mixed reviews and criticisms of the graphics haven't stopped the games from being best-sellers in many parts of the world.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on the Nintendo Switch.



