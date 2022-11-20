Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Forces You to Have a Friend to Evolve This Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is rubbing salt in the wound for anyone who doesn't have a friend that they can enjoy the game with. The new Pokemon games are the first Pokemon games to include a true multiplayer mode, which allows players to drop into each other's games and explore the large open world of Paldea together. While multiplayer offers folks a chance to capture version exclusives and participate in Tera Raid Battles, multiplayer is also a requirement to help players evolve a long-awaited Pokemon.

Players have wanted a dolphin Pokemon for years and The Pokemon Company finally delivered with Finizen, a Water-type Pokemon that can be found in most parts of the Paldean Sea. While Finizen seems like a pretty standard Water-type Pokemon, it has a unique way of evolving that has an even more unique ability.

In order to evolve Finizen, players have to actively be hosting another player through the Union Circle. While in multiplayer mode, players will then need to level up Finizen beyond Level 38. Leveling up Finizen past Level 38 while in multiplayer mode will trigger its evolution into Palafin, which initially looks just like Finizen...only with a heart on its chest.

However, Finizen has a unique ability – the Zero to Hero form. By switching Finizen out in battle, it will automatically transform into its Hero Mode, a superhero-like mode that grants Palafin stats equivalent to a Legendary Pokemon. Palafin's base Attack stat is among the highest of any Pokemon available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Luckily, Palafin's signature move is Flip Turn, a move that deals damage and then automatically switches out with another Pokemon allowing a player to trigger Palafin's transformation immediately.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now for the Nintendo Switch. You can find more coverage of the game here.