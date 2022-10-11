Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Reveal New Gym Leader Tomorrow

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to reveal a new gym leader in a trailer tomorrow. The trailer will be released on October 12th at 9 AM ET. No other information was provided via the English language Pokemon page, but the Japanese Pokemon announcement included a silhouette of a new gym leader with screw accessories that looks similar to those attached to a Magnemite. You can check out the English announcement below, along with the silhouette of the new gym leader.

🚨 New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet information is coming this week! 🚨



Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/12 for the latest update!



Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ https://t.co/8Hw4hspYf9 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/5jfWg31LXt — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 11, 2022

(Photo: Pokemon)

Interestingly, this will be the second consecutive week that The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Last week, The Pokemon Company showed off a brand new Pokemon – Firagiraf, an evolution of Girafarig – along with several new game mechanics present in the game. These mechanics include the brand new TM Machine, which generates TMs when Pokemon items are inserted, and Picnics, which replace Pokemon camps. Notably, Picnics also seem to be a way to produce Pokemon eggs. While it might seem a bit strange to release trailers for a game in two consecutive weeks, it's a sign that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is just about to be released.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.