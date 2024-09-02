Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announces Incineroar Tera Raid Event

A new 7-star Tera Raid event has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, the event will be focused on Incineroar, the final evolved form of Litten. Starting later this week, players can expect to see Incineroar appearing at black Tera Raid crystals. The first half of the event will take place from Thursday, September 5th at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, September 8th at 4:59 p.m. PT. The second half of the event will pick up on Thursday, September 12th at 5 p.m. PT, running through Sunday, September 15th at 4:59 p.m. PT.

Incineroar is a Fire/Dark-type, and the one appearing in Tera Raid battles will have a Dark Tera type. Players can also expect it to have the Mightiest Mark. As is always the case with these events, this Incineroar can only be caught once per save file; players will have the option of battling Incineroar as many times as they want for other rewards, but they won’t be able to catch another one during this event.

During the second half of this event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can expect to see Blissey appearing in 5-star Tera Raid Battles, as well. Unlike Incineroar, which will have a set Tera type during the event, Blissey will have a bunch of different Tera types, making it a bit more difficult to plan against. Defeating Blissey in these 5-star Raids will grant the player various bonuses, which will include both Exp. Candies and Tera Shards. That might make it worth checking out in addition to the Incineroar Raids!

Incineroar first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon back in 2016. As the final evolution of one of the starter Pokemon, Incineroar quickly became one of the most popular Pokemon from the Alolan region. Incineroar has also become a staple of the Pokemon competitive scene, thanks to its killer stats and stellar move set. Of course, even casual audiences have gotten a chance to know Incineroar thanks to its role in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where it’s one of several Pokemon available as a playable character.

Are you planning to check out these Incineroar Tera Raid Battles? What do you think of Incineroar's strength as a competitive Pokemon?