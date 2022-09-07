Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Three New Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has debuted a trio of new Pokemon, one of which appears to be an instant fan-favorite. Today's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showcased the new Pokemon Klawf, Amarouge, and Ceruledge. Klawf is a giant crab-like Pokemon found on the Path of Legends, a rocky area. appropriately, Klawf is a Rock-type Pokemon with the abilities Anger Shell or Shell Armor. Interestingly, at least one Klawf is a Titan Pokemon, a Pokemon much larger than normal Pokemon that appears to be an equivalent to Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.





The other two Pokemon appear to be variants of each other. Both Amarouge and Ceruledge are Pokemon tied to an ancient set of mysterious armor. Armarouge is a Fire/Psychic-type Pokemon that wears a special suit of armor that powers its psychic abilities. The Pokemon has the special move Fire Cannon, which is extra powerful but lowers Amarouge's Defense and Special Defense. Ceruledge has its own set of armor and is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon. Its special move is Bitter Blade, a Fire-type Physical attack that restores Ceruledge's HP by half the damage the move dealt. Amarouge is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, while Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

The new Pokemon were revealed alongside several bits of new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most notably, players will be able to encounter Titan Pokemon, large-sized Pokemon that appear to be an equivalent to the Alpha Pokemon seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players will also battle the new Team Star, a group of school delinquents tied to your home school.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022.