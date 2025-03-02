Pokemon Legends: Z-A May Have Accidentally Revealed Chikorita’s New Final Evolution

It looks like Chikorita’s final evolution, Meganium, is going to get the regional form treatment like Typhlosion did in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Where Typhlosion went from strictly a Fire type to a Fire and Ghost type, it looks like Meganium will go from strictly a Grass type to a Grass and Fairy type. Game Freak and Nintendo have not officially announced or revealed this, but they have seemingly left enough of a hint for eagle-eyed Pokemon fans to pick up on.

Since the Pokemon Legends: Z-A reveal trailer was released earlier this week, Pokemon fans have been picking through it in order to catch every detail and extract every potential bit of information. In the process, one Pokemon fan noticed that Chikorita, one of the three starters in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, knows Fairy type moves at lower evolutions, which is new. Consequently, this seems to be setting up for the final form to be a Grass/Fairy type.

Now, this is not definitive proof that Meganium will be the Typhlosion of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and get a new regional final evolution, but that does seem to be implication of the discovery made via the screen grab below. It gets even more interesting though.

In the comments of the post that relayed all of this is a comment featuring an old leak and alleged new design for Meganium, and this design — which can be seen here — looks an awfully lot like it could be this new final evolution.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt as right now it is nothing more than speculation combined with an old leak. So far, it has not drawn out Game Freak nor Nintendo for any type of comment. There are various reasons why we don’t expect this to change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is scheduled to release sometime in the final months of this year via the Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon game — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.