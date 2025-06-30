New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreak Event Taking Place Soon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have a new surprise coming soon in the form of a Mass Outbreak event. For Pokemon trainers, this Mass Outbreak will kick off later this week on July 3rd and will run through July 6th. This time around, the event will feature many Electric-type cuties to capture, like Dedenne, Morpeko, Pawmi, and more.

The Mass Outbreak Event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is specific towards the Pikachu family of Pokemon, the electric rodents. Players will be able to find Dedenne and Pawmi in Paldea, Morpeko and Pachirisu in Kitakami, and Plusli & Minun in Blueberry Academy. All of these different Pokemon will also have an increased likelihood of being Shiny. To boost your chances of obtaining a shiny Pokemon, equip the shiny charm or make a sandwich!

The event is starting on Friday, July 3rd at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT and ends Sunday, July 6th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. This Mass Outbreak event on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will not have a repeat run, so if you’re fetching to catch an all-star team to build your perfect fan team, now is the time. To participate in the event, make sure your Nintendo device is connected to the internet and refresh the Poke Portal News before venturing outwards. To download the latest Poke Portal News, select ‘Poke Portal’ from the X menu, select ‘Mystery Gift’, and then click ‘Check Poke Portal News’.

This event follows closely on the heels of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Baxcalibur Tera Raid Event, which just completed the second round on June 29th. The last Mass Outbreak Event occurred in February to celebrate Pokemon Day and featured Red, Green, and Blue Pokemon like Scyther, Lapras, and Charcadet.