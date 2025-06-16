Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Event Debuts Baxcalibur

Dragon-type fans playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are in for a treat following news that Baxcalibur will be coming to Seven-Star Tera Raids in late June. The Paldean Dragon/Ice-type is a pseudo-Legendary, making it a powerful asset for players. However, catching one won’t be easy.

Baxcalibur is considered one of the better Pokemon added during the Paldea era of the video game series. Packing powerful Ice-type moves, a bulky defense, and mean attack power, it’s been a staple for many on their journey through the Gen 9 region.

Baxcalibur will be released in two waves of Tera Raids near the end of June, and comes with the standard restriction of only allowing one to be caught per save file. Because of this, players will want to make sure they are sure they have found the best one before throwing their Poke Ball.

According to information shared by Serebii.net, the Baxcalibur Tera Raid day in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be taking place from June 20 through June 22, 2025, and then again from June 27 through June 29, 2025.

The Baxcalibur Tera Raids will be a Seven-star difficulty, and the Pokemon waiting in the dens will have the Mightiest Mark. All encounters will be against an Ice Tera-Type Baxcalibur. At this time, it isn’t known what its attack lineup or pattern will be when players are battling it.

During the second round of this event, players will also have the opportunity to encounter Blissey, which typically comes with a slew of excellent rewards if it is defeated. This is a good opportunity to restock on rare drops.

Counters For Baxcalibur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

It is important to remember that while Baxcalibur will be a solid Ice-type during this battle, it can still have Dragon-type moves. Because of this, players will want to avoid bringing Dragon, Steel, or Fairy Pokemon to this challenge. To hit hard, an Ice Tera-type would be ideal, matched with a Fire, Fighting, or Rock-type base.

We would recommend Armarouge, Skeledirge, Incineroar, or Talonflame as a few powerful Fire-type options. Additionally, a Lucario with a Fighting or Fire Tera-Type would be a great option.

Is it Worth Catching Ice-type Baxcalibur?

Yes, of all the Baxcalibur that could feature, Ice Tera-type is considered the best of the best for this Pokemon. It gets a considerable boost to its Ice-type moves during a Tera battle, and is a beast of a battle companion even without a Tera boon to give it the extra power. It can take a hit, and is a good option for certain competitive battles.

However, like with so many other Seven-star Raids, it isn’t the best option to hunt Shiny. Baxcalibur is one of the many Paldean Pokemon that possesses a pretty underwhelming Shiny form. The only colors that change noticeably are on its front claws. Other than that, it is just a slightly lighter version of its standard variant. Because it doesn’t have a worthwhile Shiny, it is better to focus on grabbing a Baxcalibur that has a solid moveset and high stats, which is much less frustrating than trying to hunt for a Shiny.

The Baxcalibur Tera event is the perfect way to cool off as the summer heats up, and it is a fun way to celebrate the upcoming Pokemon World Championships that are just around the corner. While it is likely this won’t be an easy battle for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans, the reward is worth the trouble for this event.